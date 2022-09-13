Worker dies after being trapped in corn silo

Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a...
Emergency crews were called to the CHS Agri Services Center shortly before 5 p.m. Monday for a grain elevator rescue.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker was killed in a grain silo accident in Nebraska on Monday evening, according to officials.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Travis Thelander was pronounced dead upon recovery after becoming trapped inside a corn silo on the CHS property in Roseland.

Thelander was a worker for CHS, and since it is a workplace death, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials work to find out how Thelander became trapped.

Copyright 2022 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Stocks tumble after inflation stays hotter than expected
FILE - An American Medical Response ambulance was driving on Alcoa Highway when it hit a...
Ambulance hits and kills pedestrian walking along the highway, authorities say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Twitter whistleblower brings his critiques to Congress
The Madison Police Department released these two images of the suspect in an attack on a...
Madison police search for suspect in attack at Culver’s
FILE - Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin holds a report during a news...
Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco