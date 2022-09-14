Back to school with Henry Vilas Zoo Critter Connections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Call it animal studies, a mix of recess with a twist, there are endless educational opportunities walking your area zoo.

At Henry Vilas Zoo, their education staff is offering up-close and behind-the-scenes interactions with animals in their 30 minute Critter Connections presentations.

They invite groups including school, daycare, 4-H, church and homeschool student-age children.

Courtney Cordova, Henry Vilas Zoo education specialist, joins The Morning Show Wednesday to introduce us to some of the animals on the roster for this fall’s Critter Connections program.

The program features live animals and a variety of age-appropriate content, including animal classifications, behaviors and natural history.

Programs held when the temperature is below 65 degrees, are located in the indoor Discovery Center classroom, with a capacity of 30 people.

