Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl found during Waunkee search

(Source: MGN)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Waunakee man was arrested Wednesday after police say a search resulted in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl being found.

The Waunakee Police Department conducted a search warrant on the 100 block of Fish St. and found counterfeit oxycodone capsules containing fentanyl, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Police say this type of pill has found in several drug overdoses in the Village of Waunakee this year.

Officials took the suspect to the Dane County Jail. He is accused of maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver of schedule I and II narcotics within 1,000 feet of a daycare and possession of schedule I and II narcotic within 1,000 feet of a daycare.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges may be added.

