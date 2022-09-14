Firefighter spots fire on school bus after responding to armored car crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews responding to a rush hour crash on Madison’s west side were interrupted Tuesday afternoon when firefighters spotted smoke on a nearby school bus.

According to the Madison Fire Department, a crash in the 500 block of S. Gammon Road around 4:30 p.m. left a Honda CR-V wedged against an armored vehicle. The SUV’s driver was unresponsive and pinned inside her vehicle. Rescuers carefully freed her and get her to an ambulance.

Three people in the armored vehicle also reported suffering from injuries and two of them were taken to the hospital as well. The paramedics taking one of the patients had to wait a little longer at the scene however when Gammon Road was briefly closed after smoke was seen coming from a school bus.

It was a firefighter who was helping at the scene of the crash who spotted the smoke, the fire department report continued. The bus carrying middle-school age students was evacuated while the driver put out the flames.

Emergency crews closed the road temporarily while the students were getting off the bus, which is what delayed the ambulance. The last firefighters left about 45 minutes after arriving, while Madison police officers and Dane Co. deputies remained to guide traffic.

