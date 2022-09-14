Firefighter spots fire on school bus after responding to armored car crash

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Emergency crews responding to a rush hour crash on Madison’s west side were interrupted Tuesday afternoon when firefighters spotted smoke on a nearby school bus.

According to the Madison Fire Department, a crash in the 500 block of S. Gammon Road around 4:30 p.m. left a Honda CR-V wedged against an armored vehicle. The SUV’s driver was unresponsive and pinned inside her vehicle. Rescuers carefully freed her and get her to an ambulance.

Three people in the armored vehicle also reported suffering from injuries and two of them were taken to the hospital as well. The paramedics taking one of the patients had to wait a little longer at the scene however when Gammon Road was briefly closed after smoke was seen coming from a school bus.

It was a firefighter who was helping at the scene of the crash who spotted the smoke, the fire department report continued. The bus carrying middle-school age students was evacuated while the driver put out the flames.

Emergency crews closed the road temporarily while the students were getting off the bus, which is what delayed the ambulance. The last firefighters left about 45 minutes after arriving, while Madison police officers and Dane Co. deputies remained to guide traffic.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

Latest News

Madison man found after overnight Silver Alert
Henry Vilas Zoo Critter Connections program
Henry Vilas Zoo Critter Connections program
Henry Vilas Zoo Critter Connections program
Henry Vilas Zoo Critter Connections program
Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible