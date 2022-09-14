Hazy skies and summer-like temps

Key Takeaways

Wildfire smoke creates filtered sunshine rest of the week

Temperatures returning to the 80s

Next rain system arrives Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Even though skies were mainly cloud-free today, it sure didn’t look like it! Thick wildfire smoke will continue to hang in out atmosphere over the next few days, giving the sky a milk appearance and causing our sunrises and sets to appear very orange and red.

Fog will develop once again overnight tonight into early Thursday morning, and could be dense in some locations. That should lift by the late morning hours and we’ll have another quiet day ahead. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Our attention then turns to the weekend which is when our next rain chance arrives. It looks like this system may move in late Friday night and last through Sunday. Though this will be a slow-moving system like what we experienced last week, it looks like it will hold a lot less energy and moisture. So rather than widespread rain, we’re likely looking at isolated to scattered showers, especially on Sunday.

This weekend rain isn’t something to go cancelling our weekend plans over just yet, but still keep an eye on the forecast over the next two days as we fine-tune some of the details.

Temperatures will continue warm and will remain in the low 80s through early next week. Dew points will also be on the rise, and will likely be in the mid-60s over the weekend and through the start of the next workweek.

