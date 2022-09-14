Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation

The driver completed a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for his ninth OWI.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department said a 52-year-old man was arrested for his ninth OWI Monday night.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, a Janesville Police officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation and noticed that the driver was showing signs of intoxication.

The driver completed a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for his ninth OWI. The driver is currently on probation/parole for previous OWI convictions.

The 52-year-old was being held at the Rock County Jail pending a court appearance and probation violation.

