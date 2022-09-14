Little girl with rare lung cancer uses her lemonade stand to help others

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cup of lemonade can change a person’s life. A little girl is using a lemonade stand to help others all while she faces her own health battles.

Five-year-old, Masey Farrell held a lemonade stand and is donating all proceeds pleuropulmonary blastoma research through the charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

”They’re in one of the top 10 researchers for pediatric cancer and we actually found out about them because my brother is actually an employee there and he started there before Masey was diagnosed,” said Farrell.

Masey was diagnosed with a stage 3 form of the rare cancer. There are less than 500 diagnoses worldwide. Her mom, Meagan Farrell said her daughter remains positive.

“And through everything she’s had to go through every day, she just perseveres and shows up with tenacity and strength,” said Farrell. “And there are times when it’s really, really hard for her and hard for me as the parent, but to see her strength and her desire to push through and to still be a normal kid, to be involved in everything that she can and doesn’t let anything hold her back.”

Masey’s grandma, Trish Paris, said she quit her job to be a support to her grandchildren and daughter.

“Many times I’ll watch the other two children, but sometimes she just needs somebody to talk to,” said Paris.

The Farrell family said their community has been with them every step of the way.

”We are blessed to live in a small town community, Belleville, and they just they show up for their community members when they need it and you can just see that today from everybody,” said Farrell. “Everybody just dropped everything for us this year and it’s been so amazing.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.