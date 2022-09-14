Madison man found after overnight Silver Alert

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department offered new details Wednesday about the previous night’s search for a missing 75-year-old man that prompted a Silver Alert. The agency also included several tips for keeping safe loved ones who may go missing.

According to police, the man was reported missing shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday after he left his home and did not return. MPD called in a K-9 unit and launched a drone to begin looking for him as officers fanned out around the 1800 block of Winnebago Street.

Shortly after the Silver Alert was issued around 12:30 a.m. and the man was located soon afterwards, MPD reported. He was found safe at a business in the Town of Burke, about seven miles away from his home.

In its statement, the police department included tips for people who loved ones are more likely to go missing, including small children and those with cognitive conditions:

Have an up-to-date picture of the person that can be shared with authorities

Know where the loved one may go, their friends, and what they like to do

Have tips for the officers, if needed, for how to interact with the individual when located

Know about any medical conditions or medications the person takes. That can affect the types of alerts MPD can send and how the search is handled.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.