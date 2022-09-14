Madison nonprofit founder to be recognized at the White House

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit founder will be honored at the White House this week for his efforts to fight hate and create unity.

Masood Akhtar created the We are Many- United Against Hate Movement in 2016 after he noted seeing a rise in hate crimes, particularly against Muslims in the U.S. and other minority groups. Through his organization, his goal is to foster more inclusive classrooms and communities.

“You know we started very little. We got three chapters already at middle school and high that is started,” said Akhtar. “We have five international school chapters moving forward and now with this recognition, that people are watching what we are doing in Wisconsin and that to me excites me the most.”

He will be honored with 21 other “Uniters” from across the country by President Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House.

President Biden will hold the day-long summit to discuss standing together against hate-fueled violence and putting forward a bipartisan vision for America.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin nominated Akhtar.

