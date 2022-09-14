Madison nonprofit founder to be recognized at the White House

A Madison nonprofit founder will be honored at the White House this week for his efforts to fight hate and create unity.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison nonprofit founder will be honored at the White House this week for his efforts to fight hate and create unity.

Masood Akhtar created the We are Many- United Against Hate Movement in 2016 after he noted seeing a rise in hate crimes, particularly against Muslims in the U.S. and other minority groups. Through his organization, his goal is to foster more inclusive classrooms and communities.

“You know we started very little. We got three chapters already at middle school and high that is started,” said Akhtar. “We have five international school chapters moving forward and now with this recognition, that people are watching what we are doing in Wisconsin and that to me excites me the most.”

He will be honored with 21 other “Uniters” from across the country by President Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House.

President Biden will hold the day-long summit to discuss standing together against hate-fueled violence and putting forward a bipartisan vision for America.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin nominated Akhtar.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

Latest News

Madison nonprofit founder to be honored at the White House
Madison nonprofit founder to be honored at the White House
The driver completed a standardized field sobriety test and was arrested for his ninth OWI.
Janesville man arrested for 9th OWI while on probation
The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more...
Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building
Circus World
Circus World elephants to retire after summer of 2023