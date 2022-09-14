Mercyhealth starts construction on expansion of Michael Berry Building

The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services.(Mercyhealth)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Construction recently began on the 30,000 square-foot expansion of the Michael Berry Building.

The expansion will add a third floor to the current building to accommodate a need for more space for dialysis and nephrology services.

“This important expansion is an example of our continued commitment to the health and well-being of the people in Janesville and surrounding communities,” Javon R. Bea, Mercyhealth President/CEO, said. “We look forward to bringing this next-level of care to our patients.”

The new space will include a 12,000 square-foot dialysis and nephrology center with new state-of-the-art equipment and more treatment chairs.

Featuring natural light and a connected skywalk to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville, the expansion is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

“I am proud of the impact Mercyhealth is making in this area, and look forward to enhancing services in the years to come,” said Bea.

The Michael Berry Building expansion is part of Mercyhealth’s ongoing efforts to improve access to care in the area.

