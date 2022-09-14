MMSD teachers raise concerns over school meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Teachers across the Madison Metropolitan School District are raising concerns over the meals served to students, saying the quality is lacking and the portions are growing smaller.

“Lunches are just snacks at the most, and breakfasts are very minimal,” said retired teacher Amy Garvoille.

Garvoille taught at East High School for nine years before retiring last year. She says current teachers tell her the meals became worse last spring, declining in quality significantly to start the fall semester. Teachers and parents reached out to the NBC15 newsroom under the condition of anonymity, offering pictures and voicing their concerns.

Teachers across the Madison Metropolitan School District are raising concerns over the meals served to students, saying the quality is lacking and the portions are growing smaller. (Colton Molesky)

One MMSD teacher says meals used to be different.

“The actual lunches were of better quality. They got hot chicken nuggets, walking tacos, chicken sandwiches etc., actually heated meals.”

Now, that teacher says some meals receive juice as a fruit substitute, describing vegetables served with a rotten smell.

A parent of two MMSD students described the experience the family had with school lunches this year.

“This year, it appears they have only served pizza, turkey/crackers, or hard-boiled eggs. The first day of school, some of the pizza sauce for the “make your own pizza kit” was still frozen.”

Another parent explained via email that their kids received just a hard-boiled egg and a cookie for lunch multiple days before deciding to send them to school with a lunch.

Garvoille says that is a luxury some students do not have, as some families rely on school-provided meals and do not have another option to substitute.

A spokesperson for MMSD responded to the concerns, saying in a statement:

“Due to pandemic-related supply chain issues and national staff shortages, the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) has experienced limitations in providing staff-prepared lunch options. Although the meals we have provided meet nutritional standards, we also recognize the importance of producing satisfying meals...”

Comparing school lunches by district

Another MMSD teacher called into question the validity of supply chain issues being the root of the problem, sending our newsroom menus from school districts in the area, comparing their options to those found at MMSD.

9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 Madison Metropolitan School District Main Entrée: Big Cheesy Pizza

Vegetarian: Badger Lunch Pack (Yogurt, String Cheese & Baked Snack Bread)

Fruit Sides: Apple slices

Vegetable Side: Baby Carrots Main Entrée: Anytimer Pizza Kit Build Your Own Pizza

Vegetarian: Buck Lunch Pack- Baked Snack Bread, String Cheese, Hardboiled egg

Fruit Sides: Craisens Vegetable side: Crisp Jicama Sticks Main Entrée: Anytimer Turkey & Cheese Lunch Kit (with Turkey, Cheese & Crisp Crackers)

Vegetarian: Green Bay Lunch Pack- Hardboiled egg, Yogurt, UBR Bun

Fruit Side: Orange Slices Vegetable Side: Broccoli Main Entrée: Anytimer Pizza Kit Build Your Own Pizza!

Vegetarian: Badger Lunch Pack (Yogurt, String Cheese & Baked Snack Bread)

Fruit Sides: Applesauce cup

Vegetable sides: Dragon Juice and Grape Tomatoes Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Distric ENTREE CHOICES: Cinnamon French Toast or Confetti Pancakes (selection may vary for each school) PB&J Uncrustable with Cheese Stick

SIDES: Cheese Stick Sensational Celery Sticks Crunchy Fresh Cauliflower Fruit Punch Juice or Fruit Juice Box Animal Crackers or Chat Snax or Teddy Grahams or Bug Bites Graham Crackers or Scooby Doo Crackers (selection will vary at each school) Milk ENTREE CHOICES: Chicken Nuggets PB&J Uncrustable with Cheese Stick

SIDES: Smooth Mashed Potatoes Gravy Dinner Roll Plentiful Peas Locally Grown Apple Slices Milk ENTREE CHOICES: Sloppy Joe^ on a Bun Turkey Sandwich PB&J Uncrustable with Cheese Stick

SIDES: Flavorsome Five Way Veggie Blend Ready to Eat Baby Carrots Plentiful Pineapple Chocolate Pudding Cup or Vanilla Pudding Cup Milk ENTREE CHOICES: Turkey Hot Dog on a Bun Fish Fillet with Dinner Roll PB&J Uncrustable with Cheese Stick

SIDES: Baked Chips Vegetarian Baked Beans Sunset Sip Juice Sweet Strawberry Cup Milk Monona Grove School District Chicken Nuggets Baked Tater Tots Baby Carrots Blueberries Pancakes w/Sausage Patty Hash Brown Rounds Dragon Veggie Juice Applesauce Hot Dog on a Bun Caesar Salad Grape Tomatoes Pepper Strips Fruit Slushie Sidekicks Sloppy Joe on a Bun Honey Roasted Carrots Sliced Cucumbers 100% Juice Fresh Apple Sun Prairie Area School District Entrees: Chicken Tenders with Dinner Roll Or PB & J Meal (N)

On the Side: Spudsters Steamed Green Beans Fruit Choice Milk Choice Entrees: Hangry Bear Cheese Pizza Or Yogurt Meal (V)

On the Side: Salad Bar Fruit Choice Bug Bite Grahams Milk Choice Entrees: Beef Hot Dog on a Whole Grain Bun Or Macaroni & Cheese

On the Side: Salad Bar Fruit Choice Milk Choice Triple Chocolate Cookie Entrees: Mandarin Orange Chicken with Brown Rice Or Bean & Cheese Dip with Tortilla Chips

On the Side: Salad Bar Fruit Choice Milk Choice Verona Area School District Chicken Nuggets

Baked Lays Fresh Fruit & Veggies Fruit Cocktail Dinner Roll Choice of milk Bosco Sticks

Marinara Cup Fresh Fruit & Veggies Diced Pear Dessert Choice of milk Walking Tacos

Pork Taco Filling Nacho Doritos Refried Beans Fresh Fruit & Veggies Choice of milk French Toast Sticks

Pork Sausage Patty Fresh Fruit & Veggies frozen fruit cup Choice of milk Milwaukee Public Schools FAJITA CHICKEN W/ WG TORTILLA SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE OR WG CHEESE QUESADILLAS -AND REFRIED BEANS SALSA CUP SHREDDED LETTUCE FRESH FRUIT BOWL CHOICE OF MILK CHICKEN WING DINGS CORNBREAD MARGARINE/BBQ SAUCE OR SUNBUTTER & JELLY WG SANDWICH & CHEESE STICK -AND BAKED SEASONED POTATO WEDGES KETCHUP BABY CARROTS & RANCH DRESSING DICK AND JANE CRACKERS PEACH SLICES CHOICE OF MILK ROTINI PASTA & MEAT SAUCE GREEN BEANS GARDEN SALAD FRENCH DRESSING OR GARDEN SALAD ENTREE DRESSING - AND WG DINNER ROLL MARGARINE MANGO PEACH APPLESAUCE CUP CHOICE OF MILK BBQ SHREDDED TURKEY ON WG BUN OR VEGGIE BURGER ON WG BUN -AND SHREDDED LETTUCE AND TOMATO SLICE CUCUMBER RANCH DRESSING FRESH BANANA CHOICE OF MILK Minneapolis Public Schools Entrée Choose 1

Four-Cheese Pizza, Pepperoni Pizza, Bagel Yogurt Pack Entrée Choose 1

Chicken Patty Sandwich, Spicy BlackBean Burger, Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie Vegetable: Sweet Potato JoJos Entrée Choose 1

BBQ Rubbed Chicken, Grilled Cheese, Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie Vegetable: Corn on the Cob Entrée Choose 1

Sliced Turkey with Mashed Potatoes, Cheese Stromboli, Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Hoagie Vegetable: Green Beans

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.