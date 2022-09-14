MPD: Bystander administers Narcan to man overdosing

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers said a bystander was able to administer Narcan to a man who overdosed Tuesday afternoon.

According to 911 callers, two men were found not breathing and did not have a pulse in the 3000 block of Webb Ave around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

When a bystander at the scene was able to administer Narcan to one of the men, the 48-year-old man came back to consciousness. The man admitted to officers that he and the other man had been using drugs.

The 48-year-old man was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia at the scene and was arrested on charges of possession and numerous counts of bail jumping.

The other man, a 53-year-old, was transported from the scene by the Madison Fire Department. He was admitted to a local hospital, where he is still receiving medical treatment.

