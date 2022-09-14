Mutts & Martinis: The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to host annual fundraiser

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will hold a fundraising event next month, complete with specialty martinis and live music.

The event will be held at the Beloit Club on Thursday, October 6 and begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. Featuring specialty themed martinis, live music by forensic musicologist and symphonic conductor Rob Tomaro, PhD, and magic by magician James David, the cocktail hour will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Dinner will include a chicken, steak, or pasta option followed by a cakepop dessert from Chara’s.

A special presentation by Executive Director, Jim McMullen will provide attendees with the latest happenings at The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and will be followed by a live auction.

Reservations are $100 per person and $750 for a table of eight and must be made by Friday, September 23. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and those interested can visit the humane society’s website to learn more.

