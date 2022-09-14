Pet of the Week: Meet Harley!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week’s NBC15 Pet of the Week is a sweet and shy senior gal in search of her next furever home!

We all know new places and people can be intimidating, but Harley the dog is great once she warms up. This 9-year-old beagle-terrier mix would love her new family to help her build up her confidence!

Since Harley has been with the shelter for a bit longer than some of the other adoptable animals, she is now a member of the Lonely Hearts Club, so her adoption fee has been reduced to $200.

Harley would do best in a home with teenaged kids or older, but she has done well with other dogs and cats in the past.

Fun fact about Harley: her favorite food is cream cheese!

Although an older dog, she still has lots of love still left to give, and not to mention, a great smile!

Interested in adopting her? She is available now at the Dane County Humane Society.

