Sun Prairie schools assure families Snapchat photo not credible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Area School District superintendent along with the heads of all three high schools are assuring families that a Snapchat post that spurred at least one person to call the district’s safety tip line is not a credible threat.

An email to students and their families early Wednesday morning described the post as showing two semi-automatic rifles and text that hinted at a threat to the school. The note explained the image was old had been taken from another source.

The same photo, with various overlaying texts, have been reported to multiple other districts, it added.

In the email, Superintendent Brad Saron and the three principals indicated the Sun Prairie Police Department was alerted to the situation. According to the email, its investigators also determined there is no credible threat to schools in the district. Nevertheless, SPPD will step up its presence at the schools on Wednesday.

Even though this threat is not considered credible, the superintendent and principal identified it as a “a great example of cooperation between our community and our schools.” They urge anyone who sees or hears something that concerns them to contact authorities. The electronic tip line is available here.

The Oshkosh Police Department reported that several districts received threats on social media, but its investigation determined that the threat was from outside the area. The police department stated, in addition to the threat at Oshkosh West High School, similar instances were reported in Appleton.

While the police department in Oshkosh pointed out the images causing the threats were from outside of its area, it is not immediately clear if the image in these cases is the same one as reported in Sun Prairie.

