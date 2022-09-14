TEMPO Madison celebrates 40th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Celebrating 40 years of connecting professional women in the greater Madison area.

TEMPO Madison, the city’s premiere networking organization that brings together influential women, is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022.

TEMPO Madison President Michelle Vetterkind sat down with NBC15′s Elizabeth Wadas on Wednesday to talk about the impact the organization has had on the community.

In honor of the big milestone, TEMPO is hosting a celebratory event on October 8.

The gala at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center will feature Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of PBS NewsHour as the keynote speaker.

For more information about the event and how to buy tickets, or to learn more about TEMPO Madison, check out their website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.