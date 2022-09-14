Tickets on sale for Downtown Janesville Wine Walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets to the sixth annual Downtown Janesville Wine Walk are now available.

The event scheduled for Oct. 15 draws around 600 attendees every spring and fall who shop, dine and drink wine at participating businesses and restaurants.

There will be 20 wine stops on the walk, including 608 Vintage, Adorn, Anne Rosa Interior Design, Bodacious Shops at Block 42, Classy Rascals Children’s Boutique, Democratic Party of Rock County, Downtown Janesville, Inc./BID at the Janesville Area Visitors & Convention Bureau, French Lily Boutique, Garden of Eaton, Glass Garden, Hodge Podge Place, Inspired Spaces, Just Us Gift Shop/Blondies Bling & Things, Lark Market, Pawlicious & Company, Raven’s Wish Gallery, Simple Scissors Salon, The Sugar Exchange, Velocity Multi-Sport Adventure and Velvet & Tulle Boutique.

Participating businesses will be offering samples of a variety of wines from around the world. Many will also be running exclusive specials and discounts.

Tickets can be purchased on the Downtown Janesville Wine Walk website. The wine walk concludes at 5 p.m. and all money raised is for volunteer led nonprofit Downtown Janesville, Inc.

