WisDOT to receive funding to replace bridges in Columbia County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will receive $80 million in funds to replace multiple bridges in Columbia County.

Senator Tammy Baldwin announced Tuesday that the funds to replace the bridges will come through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The project will replace the existing I-39/90/94 Wisconsin River Bridge with two new bridges that will operate with traffic flowing in opposite directions. The bridges on CTH-U and CTH-V will also be replaced.

“I voted to get the job done on infrastructure legislation because it will create good paying jobs and put Wisconsin to work fixing and rebuilding our bridges,” Senator Baldwin said. “This federal investment to rebuild bridges in Columbia County will increase safety and strengthen our supply chain to move Wisconsin products to market and help support economic growth.”

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funds the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program, which saw a more than 50 percent increase in annual funding.

“We are very grateful to Senator Baldwin for her strong support to secure funds through the INFRA Grant for the I-39/90/94 Wisconsin River bridges project,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “This important investment helps rebuild a vital link for freight and tourist traffic bound for destinations across Wisconsin. We are committed to improving this critical section of interstate to keep Wisconsinites and visitors moving safely and efficiently.”

