City of Madison promotes accessible voting during Disability Voting Rights Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of Disability Voting Rights Week, advocates and city civil rights agencies are calling for greater awareness of voting rights and accessibility for people with disabilities.

The American Association of People with Disabilities is leading the national initiative to amplify the voice and presence of people with disabilities across the United States.

“People with disabilities are a powerful voting bloc. This week is all about raising awareness about that, getting people with disabilities registered to vote, and ensuring voters with disabilities have access to the ballot,” Jenny Neugart, Disability Vote Coalition Co-Lead, said. “Today we focus on helping voters with disabilities understand their rights and empower them to show up at the polls because their voice matters more than they think.”

These issues were also discussed on a local level at a press event Thursday at the City County Building in Madison.

Voting rights for people with disabilities are guaranteed by state and federal laws. However, city civil rights agencies argued that continued intentional and unintended exclusions have remained in place that continue to create a turnout gap between voters with and without disabilities. A 2021 report stated that about 1.95 million people with disabilities had trouble voting in 2020.

“The City of Madison is committed to making the November elections accessible to our residents with disabilities,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “Before opening the polls, Madison chief inspectors walk through the Disability Rights Wisconsin Election Day Accessibility Checklist. The ExpressVote makes voting more accessible at all absentee voting sites and polling locations. I urge our disability community to register to vote and vote in the manner accessible to you.”

Disability Voting Rights Week is observed Sept. 12-16.

More information about Disability Voting Rights Week can be found here, and information about voting equity in Wisconsin can be found here.

