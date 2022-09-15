Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County district attorney says a decision has been made on if he will charge two state agents in the shooting of Quadren Wilson and that he will likely announce it next week.

Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne when the decision would be made during Wednesday’s county board meeting.

“I have made a decision and that decision, that information will be likely come public next week, sometime,” Ozanne said.

Ozanne was at the meeting to present his office’s 2023 budget presentation. Before asking about when the charging decision would be made, Kiefer also asked if the DA’s Office needed additional staffing to review police reports and other investigative material to make charging decisions. He specifically pointed to the Wilson case. Ozanne said there were two positions listed, a DA investigator and paralegal, that would help with those efforts.

Ozanne said in July that there was no “specific timeline” for when he would make a charging decision on whether or not he thinks the shooting was justified.

According to unsealed search warrants, officers say they thought Wilson fired first, but since the arrest, investigators have confirmed he was unarmed at the time he was taken into custody. Wilson’s family says law enforcement officers shot him five times after they stopped his car in Madison on Feb. 3 and tried to arrest him on a drug violation. Wilson survived his wounds.

The two agents who fired their weapons on the scene were identified as DCI Special Agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office previously sent out a press release saying they had completed their investigation into Wilson’s case and had turned everything over to the DA’s office. Two county board members, including Kiefer, had criticized the DA’s office in a prior meeting, arguing it was taking too long to make a charging decision.

