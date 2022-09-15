DOJ: Man killed by Adams Co. deputy had brandished a firearm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice revealed new details Thursday afternoon on the officer-involved shooting in Adams Co. last week that left a 61-year-old man dead, including the names of both individuals involved.

The agency reports that the suspect, who was identified as Bryon Childers, had brandished a firearm at a deputy who responded to reports about the man walking along a road in the Town of Strongs Prairie right before the deputy fired and killed him.

According to the DOJ statement, investigators determined Adams Co. Deputy Jacob Bean caught up to Childers shortly before 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 6, along Cumberland Ave. As he arrived, Bean was told that Childers had active felony warrants and the six-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office tried to stop him.

The DOJ report states Childers “brandished a firearm,” which led to Bean firing. It did not indicate if the suspect has flashed a weapon or drew one.

Childers was pronounced dead at the scene. Law enforcement noted investigators recovered a gun and the deputy was wearing a body cam at the time of the confrontation.

Deputy Jacob Bean (Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)

Bean was placed on administrative leave, per department policy, immediately after the shooting. The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and the Adams Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

State agents added all agencies, including the Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office, have been cooperating with the inquiry. When they wrap up the investigation, the DOJ’s findings will be turned over to the Adams Co. District Attorney who will determine if any charges are warranted.

