Employees with i-Care, Humana pack produce boxes in honor of Hunger Action Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Hunger Action Month, employees with two area organizations volunteered Thursday to help put a stop to hunger here in Wisconsin.

Staff with iCare and parent company Humana, in partnership with Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, gathered to prepare produce boxes. The boxes will be distributed throughout Dane County and benefit those in need.

Margaret Kristan, Vice President of Long Term Care at iCare, said many of their employees work with underprivileged communities and therefore, those volunteering have mixed emotions as they pack up the food.

“On the one hand its fun to be here with our coworkers and colleagues in supporting a great event like this, on the other hand for those of us that have an opportunity to work directly with some of the members that we serve we are very sincerely painfully aware of some of the food access issues,” Kristan said.

Kris Tazellar, Director of Marketing and Communications at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, said it’s not unusual to see organizations want to help out Tazellar said volunteering not only benefits the community, but can be used as a team-bonding experience for many companies.

“You know it really makes all of us at Second Harvest feel just wonderful that organizations like Humana and iCare want to come in and give back, because we rely on volunteers – they are kind of the lifeblood of what we do and without our volunteers we couldn’t help the thousands of people that we help everyday and so its incredibly heartwarming to see all the organizations who give back,”

According to Feeding America, Hunger Action Month is not only an opportunity to spread the word about hunger here in Wisconsin, but a chance to dedicate ourselves to a solution.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.