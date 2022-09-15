Key Takeaways

More Sunshine Over the Next Couple of Days

Turning Warmer

A Few Weekend Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A frontal boundary in the vicinity will push northward today as a warm front. Behind the front, warmer temperatures will be seen with scattered clouds and hazy conditions. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s. Another quiet, but warm day is coming up for Friday.

Our attention then turns to the weekend which is when our next chance of rain arrives. It looks like this system may move in late Friday night and last through Sunday. Though this will be a slow-moving system like what we experienced last week, it looks like it will hold a lot less energy and moisture. So rather than widespread rain, we’re likely looking at isolated to scattered showers, especially on Sunday. There are only slight chances of showers Saturday, mainly in the morning.

Temperatures will continue to be warm and highs will remain in the low 80s into early next week. Dew points will also be on the rise and will likely be in the mid-60s over the weekend and through the start of the next work week.

