Iowa sophomore doesn't let his walker stop him from kicking off every football game

By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Vernon sophomore kicker Gunnar Fishler has struggled with his balance since he was able to walk.

“There’s really no true diagnosis for him,” said Gunnar’s father Frank Fishler. “Some ataxia issues, and the balance is never developed.”

Even though he has to use a walker, that doesn’t stop Gunnar from playing the sport he loves. He never misses a practice.

“Football has helped him basically with commitment and dedication and setting goals.”

All that hard work is paying off. Gunnar kicks off for the Mount Vernon JV team to start every game of the season.

“It’s fun,” Gunnar said. His goal? “Kick the ball 10 yards in the air!”

After Gunnar kicks off, all is teammates come over and congratulate him.

“Just being a part of the team getting hi-five’s from some guys, and getting fist bumps,” said Gunnar’s helper Ryan Whitman. “He just loves it.”

His teammates have given so much love to Gunner, and what he has done for them is just as important.

“(He) kind of inspires me,” said teammate Cole Thurn. “Because if he can do anything like this, I mean I can do anything.”

