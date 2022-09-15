Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition to host Recovery by the River event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition is working to offer more opportunities for the county’s recovery community to engage in substance-free festivities.

The JCDFC is partnering with Safe Communities MDC and Jefferson County Human Services to offer a new event called Recovery by the River on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Recovery by the River will feature a bags tournament, free food, non-alcoholic drinks and other activities for anyone interested in, supportive of or identifying as being in recovery. The event is completely free to attend.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Jefferson County saw 15 opioid-related deaths in 2020, and opioid-related deaths across the state grew 46.2% between 2018 and 2020.

The new event aims to help people in recovery find connection and community in their long-term recovery plan.

The JCDFC hopes to bring more recovery-focused opportunities to community members in Jefferson County in the future.

The Recovery by the River event will be held at the Riverfront Park South Shelter located at 629 S. Wisconsin Drive in Jefferson.

