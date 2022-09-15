Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alderman Gary Halverson is resigning from the Madison Common Council effective immediately. Halverson made the announcement in a statement e-mailed to the NBC15 News team on Thursday morning.

It was recently revealed that Halverson was one of several elected officials in Wisconsin that had been a member of the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers is a far-right extremist group.

Halverson says since that news broke, his home has been the target of vandalism. He adds that he’s made the decision to resign in order to protect his family.

“The safety of my family will always come first. My wife has PTSD from past trauma and the last week has been extremely triggering,” Halverson wrote in his statement.

Halverson was first elected as District 17 alder in April of 2021. This district is on Madison’s east side.

You can read Halverson’s full statement in full below:

“Effective immediately I will be resigning my position as District 17 Alder. The safety of my family will always come first. My wife has PTSD from past trauma and the last week has been extremely triggering. Violence against women is a very real issue and having unknown individuals come onto our property and vandalize it is traumatic. For anyone who has PTSD, or lived with someone who does, knows that when something happens that is triggering, it is absolutely terrifying, and that terror can last for days or weeks or longer. I am unwilling to put her or my family through this any longer. I am deeply saddened that our current state of politics is filled with fear and intimidation tactics. The ends do not justify ANY means. I want to thank Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney for her unwavering support throughout. I also want to thank my neighborhood leaders who have been strong advocates for positive change. I started out on this journey to help my community because that is who I am. I am proud of my accomplishments and have been honored to work with so many great people who live and work in this city.”

