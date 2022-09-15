Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy

Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alderman Gary Halverson is resigning from the Madison Common Council effective immediately. Halverson made the announcement in a statement e-mailed to the NBC15 News team on Thursday morning.
It was recently revealed that Halverson was one of several elected officials in Wisconsin that had been a member of the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers is a far-right extremist group.
Halverson says since that news broke, his home has been the target of vandalism. He adds that he’s made the decision to resign in order to protect his family.
“The safety of my family will always come first. My wife has PTSD from past trauma and the last week has been extremely triggering,” Halverson wrote in his statement.
Halverson was first elected as District 17 alder in April of 2021. This district is on Madison’s east side.
You can read Halverson’s full statement in full below: