MPD offers sign-on bonuses to next class of recruits

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering sign-on bonuses to its next class of recruits, who could earn up to $4,000 depending on their experience.

MPD stated Thursday that the sign-on bonuses will be applied to those who are registered for its 2023 academies.

Everyone who is hired will earn $2,000 automatically. MPD noted that applicants with police experience from another state can earn an extra $500 for each year of experience, with a cap at $2,000.

MPD said it is taking applications for two different academies. The “No Experience” academy is for those who do not have any law enforcement experience. The “Lateral” academy is at an accelerated pace for people who already work in law enforcement.

Both academies will begin in late May of 2023.

