A space to sit, sip and study with cats opening soon in Whitewater

BaristaCats Café is teaming up with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to find furr-ever homes for as many cats as possible.
The cafe is set to open in October.
The cafe is set to open in October.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITEWATER, Wis. (WMTV) -Coming soon to Whitewater, community members will be able to get a cat with their coffee.

Looking to make a paw-sitive impact, BaristaCats Café will offer cats and humans-alike a space to hang out, while offering cat adoptions.

The café has teamed up with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin to bring same day adoptions, while having everything you need to bring home a new four-legged friend.

There is no assigned seating in the ‘pawlor,’ so even with a reservation spots will be first come first serve.

One-hundred percent of adoption fees will be going back to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, so the café will rely heavily on donations to keep the business afloat.

Founder and owner Natalie Serna joins The Morning Show Thursday to share how she’s making her cat café dreams a reality.

If you’d like to find ways to donate to the café opening, paws-crossed, in October, see here.

