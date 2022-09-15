Summit Credit Union encourages identity theft protection through ‘Shredfest’

Shred away on free shred days around the River City
Shred away on free shred days around the River City(tcw-wfie)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summit Credit Union asks consumers to shred personal document in Cottage Grove on September 25.

ShredFest, an event aimed to create identity theft awareness, is free to the public. The event will take place from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Cottage Grove headquarters.

Summit Credit Union suggests shredding documents with social security numbers, bank account numbers and private, personal information on them. Visitors can shred documents up to three boxes or paper bags.

Those interested can visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Sanford gets life with no parole in killings at UW Arboretum
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

Latest News

Two demonstrators kneel in front of dozens of police officers on Madison Street Richmond.
MPD chief opposes proposal to prohibit tear gas use for crowd control
Updates to multiple Dane Co. trails discussed during annual ‘Bike Dane’ meeting
Recovery by the River will feature a bags tournament, free food, non-alcoholic drinks and other...
Jefferson County Drug Free Coalition to host Recovery by the River event
Tickets to the sixth annual Downtown Janesville Wine Walk are now available
Tickets on sale for Downtown Janesville Wine Walk