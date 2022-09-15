Summit Credit Union encourages identity theft protection through ‘Shredfest’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summit Credit Union asks consumers to shred personal document in Cottage Grove on September 25.

ShredFest, an event aimed to create identity theft awareness, is free to the public. The event will take place from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Cottage Grove headquarters.

Summit Credit Union suggests shredding documents with social security numbers, bank account numbers and private, personal information on them. Visitors can shred documents up to three boxes or paper bags.

Those interested can visit their website for more information.

