Thou shalt not steal: Green Bay church burglarized day after first service

Surveillance photo from Samaritan's Heart Mission Church in Green Bay
Surveillance photo from Samaritan's Heart Mission Church in Green Bay(Samaritan's Heart Ministries via Facebook)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person who broke into a Green Bay church is being sought by police. Investigators hope an image from security video will lead to an arrest.

The burglary was a shock to the pastor at Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, which just opened on Green Bay’s near-west side. The church on the 500-block of S. Oakdale Ave. just held its first Sunday service last weekend.

The next day, on Monday night, someone broke the locks and ripped off a bunch of electronics from the church office.

”We know that churches are burglarized like any other business or even residences, but you do get the sense of security that I can’t say I thought it was impossible but at least I personally never thought about it happening,” Pastor Jerry Bader said.

Whoever did it likely didn’t know about all of the surveillance cameras in the building. The burglar didn’t hide his face, a picture of which is now circulating on social media.

The same building houses a number of non-profit groups. They tell us they’re also shaken up by the theft.

Bader expects some security changes as a result.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

Sun Prairie East tops West in first-ever showdown
Panelists discuss history of Title IX, impact on UW-Madison student-athletes
The power of caring women was celebrated Friday morning during the 2022 Women United Brunch.
United Way hosts ‘Women United Brunch’ in honor of centennial year
Two fair food festivals remain in the Beaver Dam 2022 season.
Fair food and live music at Dodge County fairgrounds
No. 4 Wisconsin & No. 16 Florida looking to break a regular season attendance record tonight
Wisconsin sets NCAA regular season volleyball attendance record