Updates to multiple Dane Co. trails discussed during annual ‘Bike Dane’ meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County community was provided with updates on many popular trail projects in the area Wednesday during a ‘Bike Dane’ meeting.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi joined bike advocacy organizations and area leaders to hold the meeting, which Parisi holds annually to help shape priorities for bicycle-related budget items.

According to Parisi, after receiving feedback from the community, it was clear where he needed to focus his efforts.

“We do a continual process where we receive input from the community on what they want to see in our parks and open space plans and bike trails, bike trails, bike trails are always number one,” he said. “They’re very highly utilized, so it’s really great to be able to pull together the partnerships to make a reality.”

The following updates were provided during the meeting:

Additions are being made to the North Mendota Trail. The approximately 4-mile trail connects the Village of Waunakee to Governor Nelson State Park. Bikers will eventually be able to take the trail from Bishops Bay to the City of Middleton.

Restorations are being made to the Capital City Trail. The 5-mile project will connect the trail to the Glacial Drumlin State Trail that runs from Cottage Grove to Waukesha. According to Dane Co. Parks, this project could eventually allow for bikers to travel from Dodgeville to Milwaukee. They are also looking to build the trail underneath Interstate 90, the only barrier being a rail corridor that resides there.

Progress will continue to be made on Phase 2 of the Lower Yahara River Trail. The hope is that the trail will eventually run from McFarland to Lake Kegonsa State Park, allowing bikers to avoid county roads.

In addition to the off-road additions, on-road adjustments will also be made in Dane County. The county is looking to improve the safety of CTH M, including a four lane expansion with on-road facilities from Oncken Road to STH 113 in Westport. A pedestrian hybrid beacon will also be installed at the crossing between Mary Lake Road and the Westport Town Hall.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.