1 dead in Jefferson Co. motorcycle crash

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOWN OF CONCORD, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash early Friday morning along a highway in the Town of Concord, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle was heading north at a high rate of speed along Co. Hwy. E when it went off the road a little bit south of I-94 and struck a tree.

Emergency crews responded to the location shortly before 6 a.m. and the rider, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the wreck remains ongoing, the Sheriff’s Office indicated. However, its statement noted that speed is considered to have been a factor in the crash.

