Bed Bath & Beyond lists 56 stores set to close, incl. Dubuque

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced at the end of last month that it would be closing about 150 of its stores. The company released a list of 56 namesake locations Thursday that it plans to close, including one in Dubuque, Iowa.

The list of 56 stores set to close by the end of this year is scattered across the U.S.. None of the stores on this list were in Wisconsin. It did include stores in the neighboring states of Iowa, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The home goods retailer based in Union, New Jersey, said at the end of August that it will close about 150 of its namesakes stores and slash its workforce by 20%. It estimated those cuts would save $250 million in the company’s current fiscal year. It also said it is considering selling more of its stock to shore up its finances and had lined up more than $500 million of new financing.

As of May, the retailer operated a total of 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. As of February, it had roughly 32,000 employees.

