Crews respond to three vehicle crash in Evansville

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 14 Friday evening.

At 5:06 p.m., dispatch received a call about a three-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near the intersection of Butt Corners Road.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department, Evansville police and EMS responded to the scene.

Rock County dispatch said there are injuries but could not confirm how many or the severity.

