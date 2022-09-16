DOJ: Three Dane Co. residents accused of making false statements while buying firearms

US Department of Justice
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dane County residents were charged Wednesday during a grand jury indictment for allegedly making false statements when they purchased firearms earlier this year, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said Fitchburg residents Kassidy Garrett, 21, and Tyler Seaton, 20, were both charged as well as Isaiah Phillips, 18, of Madison for false statements they made buying firearms.

Garrett is charged with four counts of making a false statement on a firearms transaction record form required by federal law from guns she bought back in February, March and April of 2022, officials said. The indictment reports that Garrett said on the form that she was the actual buyer of the firearms when she wasn’t.

The other Fitchburg resident, Seaton, was also charged with four counts of making false statements for allegedly inducing and causing Garrett to lie on the form when they both knew she wasn’t the buyer of the firearm.

Finally, Phillips was charged with two counts of making false statements for allegedly doing the same as Seaton during two of the transactions, according to the DOJ.

All three of the suspects are facing a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count, officials said.

These charges came about after an investigation by Fitchburg Police Department the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Monroe Police Department.

