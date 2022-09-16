A Few Weekend Showers

Turning warmer and more humid
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • More Sunshine Today
  • Turning Warmer
  • A Few Weekend Showers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Slow moving low pressure will impact our weather through the weekend. Another quiet, but warm day is coming up for today. Southerly winds ahead of the low will bring above average temperatures to the region.

During the weekend scattered showers are expected as the low gets a little closer. And though this will be a slow-moving system like what moved through last week, it looks like it will hold a lot less energy and moisture. So rather than widespread rain, we’re likely looking at isolated to scattered showers, especially late Saturday night and early Sunday. There are only slight chances of showers Saturday, mainly in the morning.

Temperatures will continue to be warm and highs will remain in the low 80s into early next week. Dew points will also be on the rise and will likely be in the mid-60s to around 70 over the weekend and through the start of the next work week.

