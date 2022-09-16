Here’s how to stream Bears-Packers on Sunday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are going for their seventh straight win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night when they welcome their NFC North rival to the Frozen Tundra.

Cheeseheads and everyone else in southern Wisconsin can watch the Sunday Night Football showdown right here on WMTV-TV. The pre-game festivities begin at 6 p.m., with kickoff slated for 7:20 p.m. (central time)

Packers fans who can’t make it to a TV by game time do not have to miss out. All of the NBC Sunday Night Football games will be streamed this year.

There are a couple of caveats. Anyone who wants to watch on NBCSports.com will need to log in through their cable provider, while those opening their Peacock apps will need to have a subscription to one of the service’s paid plans.

