Madison police search for man who stole from multiple Walgreens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released an image of the man investigators suspect stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walgreens stores.

According to the MPD report, the man has gone to several of the drug store’s locations in Madison and Middleton in recent weeks, filled several bags with expensive items, and took off.

So far, he has allegedly swiped $2,300 worth of merchandise. Some of the pilfered goods listed in the police report include (but are not limited to):

Rogaine

Teeth-whitening strips

Over-the-counter allergy medicine

The report did not provide a timeline of all stores involved in the incidents nor when they occurred. It did contain one address, 606 S. Whitney Way, that corresponds with one Walgreens location. The surveillance image released Friday also shows a timestamp for Thursday, Aug. 25, which is a little more than four weeks ago.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

