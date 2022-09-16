Madison police take suspect into custody for alleged attack outside Culver’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old man in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant was taken into custody Thursday, the Madison Police Department said.

MPD released two pictures of the suspect on social media earlier this week, describing the attack as unprovoked. MPD indicated it happened a few weeks ago at the fast-casual chain’s location in the 2100 block of W. Beltline Hwy and that the victim did not know the suspect.

In an incident report, police said that the suspect was not present when they arrived to the restaurant.

Police were able to identify the suspect as a 58-year-old man and he was booked into the Dane County Jail. He is accused of physical abuse of an elderly person.

Officials evaluated the victim for his injuries at the scene and he was released, with MPD noting he is “expected to make a full recovery.”

