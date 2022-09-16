MFD respond to fire started by student art project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Fire responded on Wednesday to a Madison school after a student’s art project set on fire.

Firefighters went to Madison Waldorf School at 6510 Schroeder Road after reports of smoke coming from the second floor. When they arrived, all the students and staff were evacuated, though they didn’t see any signs of a fire outside the building.

An employee of Waldorf told firefighters that there had been a small fire but that it was extinguished, Madison fire said.

Investigators discovered that the fire was caused by an art project that required that students heat wax on a pot on an electric burner. According Madison Fire, the heat was set on “high” and the wax boiled over and started a small fire. The fire was covered with a towel and thrown outside.

The fire didn’t cause any damage or injuries.

