MFD respond to fire started by student art project

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Fire responded on Wednesday to a Madison school after a student’s art project set on fire.

Firefighters went to Madison Waldorf School at 6510 Schroeder Road after reports of smoke coming from the second floor. When they arrived, all the students and staff were evacuated, though they didn’t see any signs of a fire outside the building.

An employee of Waldorf told firefighters that there had been a small fire but that it was extinguished, Madison fire said.

Investigators discovered that the fire was caused by an art project that required that students heat wax on a pot on an electric burner. According Madison Fire, the heat was set on “high” and the wax boiled over and started a small fire. The fire was covered with a towel and thrown outside.

The fire didn’t cause any damage or injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

Wisconsin to receive nearly $78.65 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
Panelists discuss history of Title IX, impact on UW-Madison student-athletes
United Way hosts ‘Women United Brunch’ in honor of centennial year
Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother sentenced to probation in “Baby Theresa” case