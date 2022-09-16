Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Grove High School canceled classes and some activities Friday to offer students and staff an opportunity to mourn an art teacher and tennis coach who died after collapsing during a tennis match the night before.

According to a statement from the district, Charles Pyng was coaching a Silver Eagles tennis match when he suffered a medical emergency and did not recover. In addition to teaching art and coaching both boys and girls tennis, Pyng was also an advisor for the school’s Anime Club and Asian Club, Superintendent Dan Olson recounted.

“Mr. Pyng’s impact in our community extended well beyond the high school,” Olson added.

While classes Friday are canceled for high school students, district officials decided to keep the building open, and Olson let students know they were welcome to come for support, counseling, or companionship as they grieve.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for students and staff and our entire community. Take care of yourselves, your children, and each other,” he wrote.

A choir trip was canceled, as of the time of Olson’s letter, however, administrators were still deciding Friday morning what would be done about evening and weekend activities. Once the determinations have been made, they will notify students and their families, the superintendent explained.

