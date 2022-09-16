Panelists discuss history of Title IX, impact on UW-Madison student-athletes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison class of 72′, a group of panelists gathered this afternoon to discuss Title IX and what it meant to them and their time in sports.

The panel was brought together in honor of the classes’ 50th reunion. Participants listened to the session as part of their ‘Day of Learning,’ according to the UW Alumni Association.

Paula Bonner was formerly the Chief Alumni Officer at UW-Madison and during her time in the position became a leader in the rights of female students who sought a change to compete in intercollegiate athletics. Bonner said Title IX was crucial in giving female students the change to participate.

“All of those opportunities for girls and women in sports at whatever level- you just can’t even imagine how amplified they were from before the pre title ix time so it meant everything,” she said.

Author Doug Moe was another panelist. Moe is a UW-Madison alumni and recently published a book on the rise of women’s intercollegiate athletics over the years. Moe said Title IX was passed in 72′, but it took some time to implement it.

“I interviewed 30 former Badger athletes and all of them remembered their time in those early days,” he said. “It was hard, I mean they traveled by fleet car, there were very few scholarships, coaches weren’t paid anything, but they loved the chance to get to play.”

Other panelists included UW women’s basketball head coach Marisa Moseley and student-athlete Sydney Hilliard.

