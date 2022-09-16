Slow-no-wake zone issued along Rock River

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rising water levels have triggered temporary speed restrictions on a stretch of the Rock River.

On Friday morning, a slow-no-wake alert was issued along the river. The warning goes from Lake Koshkonong, past Indianford Dam, and ending at W B R Townline Road Bridge.

The slow-no-wake zone will remain in effect between Lake Koshkonong and the dam until water levels at the lake fall back below eight feet. Currently, they are a tenth of an inch past that.

For it to be lifted for the rest of the affected portions of the river, the water levels in Afton, which currently sit at 6.56 feet would have to fall below 6.50 feet.

Deputies planned to head out Friday morning to all public access points to the river to post signs alerting boaters to the restrictions, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Rock River Slow-No-Wake Zone issued on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Rock River Slow-No-Wake Zone issued on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.(Rock River Slow-No-Wake)

