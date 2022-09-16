United Way hosts ‘Women United Brunch’ in honor of centennial year

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The power of caring women was celebrated Friday morning during the 2022 Women United Brunch.

The community gathered for the meal in honor of united way’s 100th year. During the brunch participants honored the recipient of the ‘Women United Philanthropy Award,’ learned about how to support children in Dane County and raised money for an area child literacy program, Schools of Hope.

Chair of Women United Jill Wipfli said the brunch serves many purposes and brings the community together in many ways.

“This is kind of twofold,” she said. “We get a chance to have community, network, bring people back together, raise money for a good cause, and be able to honor a woman who has dedicated so much to our community.”

United Way is still raising money for area children. To donate to their cause text ‘Women4Change’ to 404-03, or visit https://www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/WomenUnited/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

Karin Luttinen, of Milwaukee, is charged with concealing the death of a newborn found in a...
Mother sentenced to probation in “Baby Theresa” case
The Madison Police Department released this image of the man who is suspected of stealing...
Madison police search for man who stole from multiple Walgreens
(Courtesy of the Monona Grove School District)
Monona Grove cancels classes after tennis coach dies
Slow-no-wake zone issued along Rock River