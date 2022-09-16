United Way hosts ‘Women United Brunch’ in honor of centennial year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The power of caring women was celebrated Friday morning during the 2022 Women United Brunch.

The community gathered for the meal in honor of united way’s 100th year. During the brunch participants honored the recipient of the ‘Women United Philanthropy Award,’ learned about how to support children in Dane County and raised money for an area child literacy program, Schools of Hope.

Chair of Women United Jill Wipfli said the brunch serves many purposes and brings the community together in many ways.

“This is kind of twofold,” she said. “We get a chance to have community, network, bring people back together, raise money for a good cause, and be able to honor a woman who has dedicated so much to our community.”

United Way is still raising money for area children. To donate to their cause text ‘Women4Change’ to 404-03, or visit https://www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/WomenUnited/.

