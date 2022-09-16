UW-Madison to fly Ho-Chunk flag for six weeks

The Ho-Chunk Nation flag was raised atop UW-Madison's Bascom Hall Thursday.
The Ho-Chunk Nation flag was raised atop UW-Madison's Bascom Hall Thursday.(UW-Madison)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall at a ceremony Thursday morning.

The flag raising is intended to educate the campus about Ho-Chunk culture and First Nation’s history.

UW-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for six weeks, including Indigenous Peoples Day in October and all of National Native American Heritage Month in November. The flag will fly for a week this September.

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag at the ceremony Thursday morning. WhiteEagle said that events like the flag raising ceremony help break down barriers.

“These efforts are very thoughtful and very inclusive to not only the Ho-Chunk people, but it’s a real opportunity to learn about the people who lived here” WhiteEagle said. “Some of it brings out some emotion, some brings out a pain inside, but we’re working through that to want to become a part of the community and share our culture with you.”

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said there is a focus on integrating Native Nations into the university’s curriculum as well as increasing enrollment of Native students.

“I am deeply honored to reaffirm UW-Madison’s commitments to strengthening the relationships between the university and the Ho-Chunk Nation and acknowledge that the university is built upon the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk people,” Mnookin said. “I’ve learned that UW-Madison hasn’t always acknowledged the ways that its history is entwined with Native Nations, but I also do know that we are working to change that and to tell broader, fuller more honest stories of this place.”

UW-Madison first raised the Ho-Chunk flag last year. The university said the flying of the flag will become a regular part of campus life.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting
A UW Health Kids doctor will serve as one of the co-medical directors of the newly formed...
Madison doctor to lead national research center on youth social media use
UW Doctor to lead social media mental health research center
Madison doctor to lead national research center on youth social media use
A group of Monroe middle school students were awarded $1,000 Thursday after winning an...
Monroe middle school students awarded after winning international competition