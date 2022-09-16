UW-Madison to fly Ho-Chunk flag for six weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall at a ceremony Thursday morning.

The flag raising is intended to educate the campus about Ho-Chunk culture and First Nation’s history.

UW-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for six weeks, including Indigenous Peoples Day in October and all of National Native American Heritage Month in November. The flag will fly for a week this September.

Ho-Chunk Nation President Marlon WhiteEagle raised the flag at the ceremony Thursday morning. WhiteEagle said that events like the flag raising ceremony help break down barriers.

“These efforts are very thoughtful and very inclusive to not only the Ho-Chunk people, but it’s a real opportunity to learn about the people who lived here” WhiteEagle said. “Some of it brings out some emotion, some brings out a pain inside, but we’re working through that to want to become a part of the community and share our culture with you.”

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said there is a focus on integrating Native Nations into the university’s curriculum as well as increasing enrollment of Native students.

“I am deeply honored to reaffirm UW-Madison’s commitments to strengthening the relationships between the university and the Ho-Chunk Nation and acknowledge that the university is built upon the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk people,” Mnookin said. “I’ve learned that UW-Madison hasn’t always acknowledged the ways that its history is entwined with Native Nations, but I also do know that we are working to change that and to tell broader, fuller more honest stories of this place.”

UW-Madison first raised the Ho-Chunk flag last year. The university said the flying of the flag will become a regular part of campus life.

