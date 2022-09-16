WIAA State Hockey Tourneys announce location change

Hockey puck
Hockey puck(MGN)
By Sam Matheny
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school hockey players will have a new home in the Boys and Girls State Hockey Tournaments this March.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association agreed to a two-year deal to host the events at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena on Friday afternoon.

“We are excited about the opportunity to host the upcoming WIAA Boys and Girls State Hockey Championships at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena,” said WIAA Assistant Director LeVar Ridgeway. “We look forward to creating a great state championship atmosphere for our student-athletes, coaches and fans...”

The four remaining teams in each division will take the ice March 2-4 in Middleton, Wis.

Since 1971, the Boys State Hockey Tournament has been held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. The only other change was during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the tournament was held in Wisconsin Rapids.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to MPD, a weapons violation occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 6 Darien Circle.
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
1-39 Crash
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
Stoughton Walmart theft suspects
Stoughton PD releases photos of Walmart theft suspects
Charles Criniere, a teacher at Martin City Middle School, left behind a wife and 10 children.
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Texts: Mississippi ex-governor knew of welfare payment to Favre

Latest News

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan...
Packers look to continue their recent mastery of Bears
Wisconsin's Jade Demps (15) prepares to serve the ball during the championship match of the...
Wisconsin Volleyball ready to host Florida at the Kohl Center
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Pack and Cheese
New Lambeau Field concessions are spicy and very cheesy
Mount Vernon’s Gunnar Fishler doesn’t let his walker stop him from kicking off every football...
Iowa sophomore doesn’t let his walker stop him from kicking off every football game