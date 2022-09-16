WIAA State Hockey Tourneys announce location change

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school hockey players will have a new home in the Boys and Girls State Hockey Tournaments this March.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association agreed to a two-year deal to host the events at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena on Friday afternoon.

“We are excited about the opportunity to host the upcoming WIAA Boys and Girls State Hockey Championships at Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena,” said WIAA Assistant Director LeVar Ridgeway. “We look forward to creating a great state championship atmosphere for our student-athletes, coaches and fans...”

The four remaining teams in each division will take the ice March 2-4 in Middleton, Wis.

Since 1971, the Boys State Hockey Tournament has been held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center. The only other change was during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the tournament was held in Wisconsin Rapids.

