Wisconsin to receive nearly $78.65 million for electric vehicle infrastructure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan.

“As we work to implement the state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan, upgrading Wisconsin’s electric vehicle infrastructure is one of the most important steps forward we can take to move towards a cleaner, more sustainable future,” Governor Evers said. “This plan approval and the federal funds Wisconsin will receive as a result will help bolster our state, our infrastructure, and our economy.”

Wisconsin’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan will promote long distance travel in electric vehicles by placing approximately 60 charging stations in a 50-mile radius of Wisconsin’s designated Alternative Fuel Corridors, according to WisDOT.

“We are seeing an increasing demand for electric vehicles in Wisconsin and manufacturers are ramping up production of electric models. Some manufacturers have goals of producing 100% electric vehicles in the future,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “To accommodate this growth, Wisconsin is stepping up its efforts to provide the electric vehicle infrastructure the state will need.”

