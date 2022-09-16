Wisconsin Volleyball ready to host Florida at the Kohl Center

By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “You play a lot of big matches when you are at Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Volleyball Head Coach Kelly Sheffield.

But Friday night, the Badgers volleyball team may find themselves somewhere a little less familiar.

The Badgers will be hosting Florida at the Kohl Center instead of their usual home, the UW Field House.

“I think we’re all just really excited but once it’s match time, it’s match time and volleyball is volleyball,” said Izzy Ashburn, a senior setter. “We’re going to be us wherever we go, we’re just excited to have our home crowd out there. It’s going to be electric.”

Sheffield added, “A lot more people will be there and hopefully we can recreate how loud it is in the fieldhouse. Here in the Kohl Center, people are BYOE, bring your own energy into the place.”

If the Badgers do sell out the Kohl Center, they will most likely set new attendance record for women’s college volleyball.

“This is again another match there are going to be a massive amount of people... just really grateful to be here to have those opportunities pushing and growing and inspiring those around us,” said Danielle Hart, Badgers 5th Year middle blocker.

