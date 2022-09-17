Eight Wisconsin schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon recipients by Department of Education

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight schools in Wisconsin, including Willson Elementary School in Baraboo, have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. The Department of Education awards the Blue Ribbon honor to schools based on their performance in one of two categories.

The first is overall academic performance. Schools in this category are among the state’s highest performers in state assessments or national tests.

The second category is schools that have made progress in closing achievement gaps among the school’s student groups and all students.

Secretary Cardona congratulated the 2022 winners. “I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams.” Cardona continued, “As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

During the 39 years of the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program approximately 10,000 awards have been bestowed to over 9,000 schools, the Wisconsin schools honored this year are:

Willson Elementary School, Baraboo.

Tibbets Elementary School, Elkhorn.

Greenwood Elementary School, Greenwood.

Prairie View Elementary School, Holmen.

Bayside Middle School, Milwaukee.

Rib Lake Elementary School, Rib Lake.

Sullivan Elementary School, Sullivan.

Theresa Elementary School, Theresa.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.