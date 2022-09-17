Fair food and live music at Dodge County fairgrounds

Two fair food festivals remain in the Beaver Dam 2022 season.
Two fair food festivals remain in the Beaver Dam 2022 season.
By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two fair food festivals remain in the Beaver Dam 2022 season. Fun will return to the Dodge County fairground on September 17th and October 1st with a petting zoo, bounce house, live music on the lawn and a variety of food carts and vendors.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and concession options includes Charlies, which will be offering fries, hamburgers, corndogs, chicken tenders, and a variety of beverages. Additionally, there will be food carts stocked with funnel cakes, multiple flavors of mac-n-cheese, burritos, nachos and freshly made pizzas.

Music on the lawn consists of a full eight hour line-up featuring a variety of music including pop/rock, emo noise, modern rock, an Elvis tribute band and acoustic music.

