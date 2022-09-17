Fair food and live music at Dodge County fairgrounds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two fair food festivals remain in the Beaver Dam 2022 season. Fun will return to the Dodge County fairground on September 17th and October 1st with a petting zoo, bounce house, live music on the lawn and a variety of food carts and vendors.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and concession options includes Charlies, which will be offering fries, hamburgers, corndogs, chicken tenders, and a variety of beverages. Additionally, there will be food carts stocked with funnel cakes, multiple flavors of mac-n-cheese, burritos, nachos and freshly made pizzas.

Music on the lawn consists of a full eight hour line-up featuring a variety of music including pop/rock, emo noise, modern rock, an Elvis tribute band and acoustic music.

